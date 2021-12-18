Signaturefd LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in BlackRock by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK opened at $913.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $921.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $899.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

