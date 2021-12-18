Signaturefd LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

