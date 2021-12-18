Exosis (EXO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Exosis has a total market cap of $11,437.32 and $5.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,136.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.74 or 0.08434506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.47 or 0.00317094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.90 or 0.00926872 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00074988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.21 or 0.00390797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00266353 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

