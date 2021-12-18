Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th.

Bank of South Carolina has decreased its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Shares of BKSC opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $113.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.48. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.88%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Bank of South Carolina worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.