Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.674 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

QSR stock opened at C$74.16 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$69.42 and a 52-week high of C$87.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$87.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.83.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

