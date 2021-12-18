The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund has increased its dividend payment by 329.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.52% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.