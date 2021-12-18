Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.14.

NYSE RE opened at $266.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.92 and a 200-day moving average of $261.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

