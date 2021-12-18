Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $313,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 19.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 42.6% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,078 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

RMD opened at $252.98 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

