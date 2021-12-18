Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.97. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,514 shares of company stock worth $5,680,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

