Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.97. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.
In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,514 shares of company stock worth $5,680,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
