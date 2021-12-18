Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 50.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

Shares of AVY opened at $206.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.41. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.40 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.