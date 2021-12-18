State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.63 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $15,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,079,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $151.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.77 and its 200 day moving average is $172.95. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,423. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

