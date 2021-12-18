Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential downside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.
PGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.
Shares of PGR opened at $100.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,333 shares of company stock valued at $949,490 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
