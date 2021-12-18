Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential downside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR opened at $100.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,333 shares of company stock valued at $949,490 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.