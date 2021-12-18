ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

VRAY stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $892.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after buying an additional 698,074 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,118,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,580,000 after purchasing an additional 212,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,717,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after buying an additional 266,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,439,000 after buying an additional 812,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,400,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 600,929 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

