MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Short Interest Down 26.7% in November

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 678,900 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the November 15th total of 925,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of MYMD stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.

In related news, EVP Paul Rivard bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Silverman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $193,800. Insiders own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.

