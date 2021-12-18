Short Interest in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Drops By 26.3%

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 499,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUDS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at $467,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,975,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

