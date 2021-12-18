Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Paysafe will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

