Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 13,443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,802,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AON by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,569,000 after purchasing an additional 489,876 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AON by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,452,000 after purchasing an additional 462,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AON by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,908,000 after purchasing an additional 443,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,796,000 after purchasing an additional 360,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.89.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $292.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.12. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

