180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 568 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 42.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $676.07 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $696.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $646.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

