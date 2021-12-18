180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $541,000 Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $644,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 36.1% in the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $124.31 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.54.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

