180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $643,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 102.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 30,711 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,549 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 40,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $74.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average is $68.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus upped their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.