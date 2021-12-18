ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Holdings Lifted by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,480,000 after acquiring an additional 126,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 38,993 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 113,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter.

SMDV opened at $64.69 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13.

