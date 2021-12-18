Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $751,000 Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,822 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTU. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after buying an additional 6,053,708 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,548,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,220 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 623.7% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 945,166 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 899,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $10.18 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 251,937 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $3,091,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.