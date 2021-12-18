Harvest Investment Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $40,617,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 64,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 18.4% during the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 34,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $3,224,000.

NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.61. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $61.02 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

