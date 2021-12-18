Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Aptiv by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Aptiv by 20.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 138,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 3.6% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $158.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $119.75 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

