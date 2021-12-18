Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $473,000 Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 271.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at $143,000.

GPRE opened at $35.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.72. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

