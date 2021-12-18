Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 3,669 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 71,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

