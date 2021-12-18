Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 19 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $634.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $261.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $644.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 543 shares of company stock valued at $298,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

