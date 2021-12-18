Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 210.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $337.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

