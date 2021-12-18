Holger Bartel Sells 2,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $21,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $47,385.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $36,925.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $34,265.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $42,615.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Holger Bartel sold 2,488 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $24,332.64.

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $60,390.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $48,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $82,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00.

Travelzoo stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $122.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

