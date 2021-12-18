Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $23,759.46 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 69 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.34, for a total value of $23,759.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ernest Nicolas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98.

ROK opened at $341.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.