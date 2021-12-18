Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after acquiring an additional 231,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,031,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $71.80 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

