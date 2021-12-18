Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 38 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $442.06 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $463.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.53 and its 200-day moving average is $418.65.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

