Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,300 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,906.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

