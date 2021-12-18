Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

KFY opened at $73.15 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.