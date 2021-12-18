Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Sells $27,320.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $27,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Frontier Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULCC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.