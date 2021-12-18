1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CFO Buys $30,125.00 in Stock

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CFO Maria Johnson purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $30,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:GOED opened at $2.31 on Friday. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,615,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the 3rd quarter worth $2,793,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

