Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.
Boston Pizza Royalties has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$23.48.
About Boston Pizza Royalties
Featured Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.