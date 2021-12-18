Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Lincoln Electric posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,680,000 after acquiring an additional 149,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $135.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

