Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Sells $51,539.42 in Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $51,539.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $17.14 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $675.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Kelly Services by 106,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

