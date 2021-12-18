Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Buys $33,872.00 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $33,872.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Joshua Horowitz bought 2,934 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $21,476.88.

On Thursday, December 9th, Joshua Horowitz bought 7,811 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,285.49.

Shares of LMB opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

