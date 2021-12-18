Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $303.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $262.70 on Wednesday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

