Insider Buying: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Director Purchases $40,820.00 in Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Director Mark W. Mealy acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ARC stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $141.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.31. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

