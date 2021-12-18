Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel Sells 17,178 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 17,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $73,350.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $218.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

