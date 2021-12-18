DerivaDAO Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.52 or 0.00009586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $117.91 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053734 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.65 or 0.08379155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00077728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,173.62 or 1.00078508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00050443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.