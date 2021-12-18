Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Purchases $48,480.00 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Andrew Combs bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $646.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.44. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $95.38.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.