B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Plans Dividend of $1.07

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.0744 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $33.95 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

