Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Declares Dividend of $0.47

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4719 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Shares of Ebro Foods stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. Ebro Foods has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $25.45.

Ebro Foods Company Profile

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

