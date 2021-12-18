PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $209,000 in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1,406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

