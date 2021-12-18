Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 10th

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

ABCB opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ameris Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

