The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (IRL) to Issue — Dividend of $2.28 on January 4th

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) declared a — dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.2808 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from The New Ireland Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11.

The New Ireland Fund has decreased its dividend by 73.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE IRL opened at $12.87 on Friday. The New Ireland Fund has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

